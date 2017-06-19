Both city crews and dog owners are hopeful a Fredericton dog park will reopen this weekend after having to shut down because cuts on a dog's paws raised safety concerns.

The Knowledge Park Drive dog park, next to the Grant Harvey Centre on the south side, closed in September after the city received a complaint that at least one dog suffered cuts to its paws.

Since the injury was reported, city crews have been working to clear any glass and other materials from the area and resurface the space with something safer.

"We have all the sand in place [and] all of the contaminated material has been removed from the area in the dog park that was worn down," said Don Murray, the city's manager of parks and trees.

Crews work on fixing the water connection at the dog park. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Murray said crews also had to remove the dog shelter because of a water problem under the structure. A proper water connection couldn't be established.

"We had a failure down below," Murray said. "It was about eight feet deep and we had to take the concrete pad out."

Plumbers were also at the dog park on Monday to get the fountain going again.

The shelter is expected to be back up this week, and fencing will be put up to secure the area.

"I think [dog owners] are just anticipating the opening," he said.

How the glass got there

The dog park is expected to reopen this weekend. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

The dog park is on about two, fenced-in acres, with separate areas for large and small dogs to run free.

Murray said the city isn't sure how the glass got into the park but suspects it came about during the construction of the Grant Harvey Centre.

"The material that was used to construct the dog park surfacing came from on site, when the Grant Harvey Centre was constructed," he said. "It was screened and deposited up there and then levelled.

"All the glass that has been found there has come from the site. What the history of that site was 50 years ago, 100 years ago, we really aren't sure."

City hall will be notifying people of the dog park's opening through the website and Facebook page.

"Everybody will know very shortly … it doesn't take long for good news to get around," he said.