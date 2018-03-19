Documents obtained by CBC News paint a picture of what happened after New Brunswic-born boxer David Whittom suffered a brain hemorrhage during a boxing match in Fredericton in May 2017.

Whittom died Friday, having never emerged from a coma in the 10 months since the fight at the Aitken Centre.

CBC News received the documents as a result of a right to information request to the New Brunswick Combat Sport Commission, the regulatory body for boxing, judo, karate and other combat sports in the province.

The emails and other documents were used in a commission investigation into the fight and aftermath that found there was no neglect on anyone's part and all procedures were followed.

They include accounts from officials who worked that night, and they detail the actions taken by Whittom, officials and doctors afer the boxer's bout with Gary Kopas..

Whittom's family members are reported saying they don't blame "his coach, the referee or the commission," for the injuries suffered by the Saint-Quentin native, who turned 39 earlier this month.

"David had a passion for boxing," said the family, according to an email from Denis Leger, the executive director of the New Brunswick Combat Sport Commission.

"It was his medicine for curing personal problems and we supported him. He knew the risks."

Night of the fight

The fight was stopped with less than a minute remaining in the final round after Whittom, on the left in this picture, was struck with blows that rendered him unable to defend himself. (Ellen TS Photography)

On May 27, 2017, Whittom, who had a record of 12 wins, 24 losses and one draw, fought Kopas, who had a record eight wins, 11 losses and two draws, for the vacant Canada Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight title.

By all accounts the evening bout was a closely contested one, but going into the 10th and final round, Whittom was ahead on points, according to two out of the three judges' scorecards.

The fight was stopped after Kopas landed a blow with less than a minute remaining that significantly affected Whittom's ability to intelligently defend himself.

"David did not [respond] effectively or defensively," Hubert Earle, the referee assigned to the match, wrote in his account for investigators.

"At this point I stopped the match and called the medical staff to attend to David."

Post fight

Whittom, a native of Saint-Quentin, died in hospital in Fredericton on Friday after being in a medically induced coma since May 2017. (David Whittom/Facebook)

According to an email from Daniel Gaudet, an inspector with the commission, Whittom was "rechecked by the appointed doctor," who cleared him, after exiting the ring. He was then escorted back to the dressing room.

Because Gaudet had to leave Whittom to tend to another boxer, he asked another inspector, Yvon Richard, to stay with Whittom "as long as he needed to."

In a statement given to the commission, the second inspector wrote that Whittom was disappointed in the outcome of the fight.

The boxer did not experience nausea, Richard wrote.

After Whittom showered and dressed, Richard accompanied him into the arena so he could watch the other fights.

Felt sick later

Whittom showed signs of concussion later, at 12:45 a.m., and began to vomit while at his mother's residence in Fredericton.

His family drove him to the emergency room at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, where a CT scan was performed.

Whittom was later transferred to the Saint John Regional Hospital and later back to the Chalmers. He was in a medically induced coma until his death.