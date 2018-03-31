Doctors petitioning city to save aquatic programs in Fredericton

With the closure of UNB's Sir Max Aitken pool just months away, a group of doctors is petitioning the City of Fredericton to find a way to maintain aquatic programs in the city for the sake of their patients.

The petition, which is expected to be presented next week, was started by Dr. Jillian Goodyear, a family doctor in Fredericton.

It's been signed by 103 physicians who, according to the petition, feel the maintenance of current aquatic facilities and programs in the community "is vitally important to the health of our families and patients."

'Issue crosses all ages and abilities'

Doctors often recommend aquatic activity for rehabilitation of injuries, or for people with joint issues, or who are advanced in age because they can't easily participate in other activities, she said.

"This is definitely an issue that crosses all ages and abilities, and it is really important for the health maintenance of citizens here in Fredericton," Goodyear said.

The university proposed keeping the pool open for another year, but only if the city would pay 60 per cent of the costs.

At the beginning of March, Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien announced that the city will not work with the university to keep the pool open.

O'Brien declined to comment on the petition Saturday as he hasn't had a chance to read it yet.

But in March, he did say the city will try to accommodate as many swimmers as possible at the Fredericton Indoor Pool, a non-competitive swimming pool on the north side.

Not enough space

However, Goodyear said she and her colleagues are worried the north side pool won't be able to meet all their patients' needs.

"We know that's just going to snowball. We won't be able to grow programs for rehabilitation, so we'll send people to the pool, but they'll have less access," she said.

The plan is to send the petition to the mayor as well as other levels of government and local stakeholders that have been involved in efforts to keep the Sir Max Aitken pool open.

The purpose of the petition is simply to advocate for maintaining aquatics in the city, not for any one solution to the problem, she said.

"The purpose wasn't to put the blame in any particular direction, it's really just, here's another sign that this is a really important issue in our community," she said.

"We don't think it just has to end here, we think the stakeholders should come together again and figure out a way to get this done."