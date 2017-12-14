A New Brunswick family doctor will be suspended for at least a year for having "an improper relationship" with a patient, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick announced on Thursday.

The male physician pleaded guilty to professional misconduct under the Medical Act, following a complaint filed by the female patient and her husband last spring, said college registrar Dr. Ed Schollenberg.

The name of the physician and the location of his practice won't be released until the suspension takes effect, which will be "shortly," he said.

"I can't provide any information on the specifics on this matter as part of an agreement we have with the physician in relationship to the guilty plea and everything associated with it, but all of that will come out."

Schollenberg did say the physician and patient are both "over 50."

The provincial regulatory body announced the "minimum" one-year suspension in a bulletin posted on its website Thursday, following an investigation and discussions among lawyers.

Under the Medical Act, the maximum penalty doctors can face for any type of professional misconduct is losing their licence to practise.

A year-long suspension is "about as high as you'd see imposed for this matter by most regulators across the country," said Schollenberg, although sanctions can "vary quite a bit," depending on the specifics of each case.

"In this case it, based on the facts that we knew, this was the appropriate penalty — and it was agreed to by the physician, which is an advantage in terms of moving the matter along, in terms of sparing a complainant, a patient [from] testifying" at a public hearing," he said.

"So there was a benefit to coming to this conclusion."