A Moncton doctor who was fired for snooping through the medical records of women and girls was sentenced Wednesday on two impaired driving charges.

Fernando Rojas pleaded guilty to the charges after being caught twice in 2016.

He was given a conditional discharge and two years on probation and is not allowed to drive for two years.

At the sentencing, Crown prosecutor Jessica Lavoie said the first incident happened in Grande Digue on April 14, 2016, at 5:45 p.m.

Police pulled Rojas over for driving 130 kilometres an hour in an 80-km zone. The officer smelled alcohol on Rojas's breath and noted red, bloodshot eyes. He was taken to the police station for a breathalyzer, which he failed.

Lavoie said the second incident took place in Moncton on Sept. 30, 2016, at 3:45 p.m., when police noticed a driver who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and pulled him over, Lavoie said.

The officer smelled liquor and after Rojas failed a roadside screening, he was taken to the police station, where his blood-alcohol level tested above the legal limit.

Defence lawyer Wendell Maxwell asked for "curative discharge," which may be given when a person needs treatment for an addiction and ordering it would not go against the public interest. A person granted a curative discharge won't have a record of a conviction.

Lawyer Wendell Maxwell speaks outside the courthouse, with his client Fernando Rojas. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

At his sentencing, Rojas took the witness box, but before sitting, he asked Judge Lucie Mathurin if he could do a serenity prayer, which she allowed.

Rojas said he is originally from Colombia but has been in Canada for about 30 years. He did medical training in Quebec and came to Moncton in 1998 as a radiation oncologist.

He said he didn't know he was an alcoholic at the time he was caught driving impaired. Alcohol highjacked his brain and he couldn't think clearly, he said.

Interest in 'addiction medicine'

Rojas said he was in denial and felt he didn't have the disease until he sought treatment at an addiction rehabilitation centre in Ledgehill, N.S., where he spent 45 days.

Ever since, he has been attending self-help groups, including Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous three times a week and Cocaine Anonymous once a week, he said.

Rojas, who is now unemployed, said he wants to help others and is looking into studying "addiction medicine."

Mathurin asked Rojas if his problem was related just to alcohol and he said yes. He told the judge it began as social drinking, but he was eventually using alcohol to help him sleep and relieve stress.

The judge called alcohol Rojas's "demon" and said she was satisfied that he qualified for a curative discharge and that he was being treated for alcoholism.

Fernando Rojas leaves the Moncton courthouse after his sentencing for two drunk-driving offences. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

She also pointed out that one incident happened at a time of day when there was a lot of traffic, and the other happened when schools were getting out.

Rojas has to abstain from alcohol, get counselling and attend self-help group meetings. He must also pay $100 victim impact surcharge for each offence.

In June 2016, the Vitalité Health Authority informed Rojas his privileges at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital in Moncton were revoked and his employment was terminated.

The health authority said Rojas violated the ethics of the Canadian Medical Association and the College of Physicians and Surgeons by accessing the medical files of women without authorization.

'Able to move on'

Rojas had gone through the personal health information of 141 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 39 during a two-year period.

Some of the women worked at the hospital and others were servers at a restaurant where Rojas was a regular customer.

Asked outside the courtroom if he had anything to say about his departure from the hospital or his sentencing, he shook his head.

Maxwell said he was satisfied with the outcome of the case.

"For my client — he's able to move on now," Maxwell said. "It's a successful outcome for him and his life and he's on the right trail and he should have a long and successful career."