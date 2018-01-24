Every winter before the snow comes, hundreds of saplings appear beside the rural roads and highways of Kent County. It's a curious sight that may be unique to this part of the province.

Winding through communities, such as Beersville, Ste-Marie-De-Kent and Lutes Mountain, there are hundreds of kilometres of trees missing all but their top branches 'planted' two-by-two on either side of the road.

The trees average about six-feet tall and each has a single strip of reflective tape stuck to them.

And they're not simply held up by the snowbanks, they're planted firmly in the frozen ground.

When CBC News asked who might have put them there and why, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said he didn't know.

"I asked and was told DTI would not have placed these there," wrote Bill Fraser.

Initially, even the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure was unsure of the origin of the roadside saplings before conferring with staff that they were indeed the work of a single DTI engineer. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

But after asking a few more questions of staff, the minister was able to get to provide more answers.

"Well, this is something I just became aware of actually," said Fraser. "My understanding is that one of our engineers is taking a unique approach in the Moncton district, in that region, by installing trees on some of our roadways and highways to use as guides for our plows."

A single strip of reflective tape is affixed to each sapling. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The use of 'ditch sticks' to guide plows is apparently not new.

Department spokeswoman Tanya Greer said the method has been "practiced for decades" and their continued used comes from the direction of a single district engineer. He declined an interviewed.

"We're unsure if any other jurisdictions do this," wrote Greer in an email to CBC News. "And because it's been done for so long, we don't know whose idea it was."

According to Greer, the saplings are taken from government properties.

But the province said the unique solution is cost-effective "precluding the need to purchase wooden or metal stakes."

And they do have another benefit.

"I guess you could say it's environmentally friendly," said Fraser. "It's kind of the green approach, maybe."