At a time of year when many New Brunswickers are fantasizing about sunny beaches in the Bahamas, a former politician from Dieppe is living the dream.

In 2012, Jordan Nowlan was just 19 when he made national headlines by being elected to city council in Dieppe, the fourth largest city in New Brunswick. The teen, then still in Grade 12, won his seat with more than 5,000 votes.

But then it was time for Nowlan to see what he could do — to test the limits and break through.

Starting at age 19, Nowlan served over five years on city council for his hometown of Dieppe, campaigning on a platform of protecting youth interests and strengthening emergency services in the region. (Submitted by Jordan Nowlan)

In August, Nowlan, now 24, was hired for a new gig — as a lifeguard with Disney Cruise Lines. He's working on Castaway Cay, a private island Disney leases from the Bahamian government.

Disney cruise passengers dock there and enjoy amenities, including sandy beaches, snorkelling, restaurants and opportunities to meet Minnie, Mickey, Goofy and other characters.

"This is a little bit of an adventure — a pause from the hustle and bustle of political life," said Nowlan, whose first trip outside North America was for the Disney job. "It's important for us to see what's out there, learn new things and be exposed to different cultures.

"That way we can take what we've learned abroad, and put it to work in our region."

Nowlan has been a lifeguard for nine years, and an ocean lifeguard for seven of those years. He spent five summers working for the Province of New Brunswick at Parlee Beach. (Submitted by Jordan Nowlan)

Small world

He said the worlds of lifeguarding and municipal politics aren't as far removed as they might seem.

"I've always had an interest in public safety and in people, and this is a perfect blend: we're ensuring the safety and security of the people, enforcing rules, and making sure people are safe."

Nowlan, with some of the new friends he's met at his job in the Bahamas. (Submitted by Jordan Nowlan)

Politics also primed him to deal with people from "all over the world," he said. Coming from Canada's only officially bilingual province means it's a small world, after all.

"We work with people from across the islands around us, and I have great friends that I've made here from France, Australia, Argentina, England. We need to know how to talk to people in any situation. Bilingualism is an asset in this job."

'No place like home'

But not even the sun and 30-degree temperatures can tempt Nowlan permanently away from New Brunswick.

He misses the change in seasons — something that doesn't really happen in the tropics.

"I was born and raised in Dieppe and spent my entire life there," he said, "so I'm looking forward to being home."

The Bahamas are beautiful - but 'I was born and raised in Dieppe and spent my entire life there,' Nowlan said, 'so I’m looking forward to being home.' (Submitted by Jordan Nowlan)

His current contract ends Dec. 20, after which he plans to spend the holidays in Dieppe, then heads back to the Bahamas from Jan. 24 to the end of May.

He hopes his spell in the Bahamas inspires other young New Brunswickers to set out in search of adventure.

"I think it's OK to leave and come back," he said. "You get a new perspective on the beauty of the province, and maybe even on the love you have for your province. Once you leave, that's when it really hits you.

"That's one thing that I can say that I've learned so far: I definitely love my country and I definitely love this province."