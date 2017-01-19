It doesn't matter how it looks on the outside — it's how it tastes that counts.

About 1.3 billion tonnes of food gets thrown out each year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

"It's sort of like throwing our paycheque away," said Maxime Gauvin, executive director of Really Local Harvest, a farmers co-operative that promotes sustainable agriculture in southeastern New Brunswick.

Gauvin is hosting Disco Soup this Saturday at the Rotary Park in Dieppe, an event aimed at getting people talking about food waste.

"There's lots of energy that's put into growing vegetables," he said.

Gauvin said some of these ugly vegetables include brown or chewed-up spots from mice, which Gauvin said can be cut off.

Maxime Gauvin, executive director of the Really Local Harvest co-op, is hosting Disco Soup, an event that aims to eliminate wasted food. (Maxime Gauvin)

He said the vegetables might not be as appealing as the ones you might see in the supermarket, but they're tasty and still good for you.

The event will include a variety of ugly leftover vegetables from supermarkets and farms, which residents will cook into different soups.

"Everyone grabs a knife and a cutting board and chops [vegetables for] a soup and you taste it together," he said.

The event, which starts at 5 p.m., grew out of a concept from Europe a few years ago, and people of all ages can come and meet local farmers.

"You get to meet the people who grow your food," he said.

At 6 p.m. people will be divided into groups to make a batch of soup. Once everyone is finished making their soups, they can taste the different creations.

Gauvin said no culinary skill is required for the event, which is free and a friendly competition.

Any leftover soup will be donated to a local soup kitchen.

"It makes sense to look at what we can still eat," he said.