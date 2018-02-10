Disc golfers will be braving the cold and snow in Fredericton this weekend to play a round for charity.

The second annual Freddy Beach Ice Bowl raises money for Greener Village, a Fredericton food bank.

Event organizer Matthew Gudger told CBC's Shift New Brunswick that the gates open at 9 a.m. at Odell Park and there will be two rounds played, as well as closest-to-the-pin contests.

This is the second year the Freddy Beach Ice Bowl is being held. (Fredericton Disc Golf/Facebook)

The event raised over $700 last year and 45 pounds of food for Greener Village.

"It's the lull after Christmas, it's a good time for them to get donations in," said Gudger.

Teams of two who will compete on a modified course that is shorter than normal. The teams consist of one golfer and one person who's new to the sport.

Gudger said it's a growing sport in Atlantic Canada and it's fun to play.

"The camaraderie of the players — it's just as exciting to watch someone else throw a good shot as it is to throw one yourself — and you're always congratulated for your good shots and it's just a fun sport," he said.

Gudger was hoping to get 30 to 40 people out on Saturday and raise more than $1,000 and 50 pounds of food for Greener Village.