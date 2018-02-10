Disc golfers will be braving the cold and snow in Fredericton this weekend to play a round for charity.
The second annual Freddy Beach Ice Bowl raises money for Greener Village, a Fredericton food bank.
Event organizer Matthew Gudger told CBC's Shift New Brunswick that the gates open at 9 a.m. at Odell Park and there will be two rounds played, as well as closest-to-the-pin contests.
The event raised over $700 last year and 45 pounds of food for Greener Village.
"It's the lull after Christmas, it's a good time for them to get donations in," said Gudger.
Teams of two who will compete on a modified course that is shorter than normal. The teams consist of one golfer and one person who's new to the sport.
Gudger said it's a growing sport in Atlantic Canada and it's fun to play.
"The camaraderie of the players — it's just as exciting to watch someone else throw a good shot as it is to throw one yourself — and you're always congratulated for your good shots and it's just a fun sport," he said.
Gudger was hoping to get 30 to 40 people out on Saturday and raise more than $1,000 and 50 pounds of food for Greener Village.