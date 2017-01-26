When Daphne Marie Christian fired up her white BMW 328i in Ottawa, she added her husband's telephone number to the contacts list on her dash.

She eventually traded in the car at a Toyota dealership in Ottawa, but neither she nor the dealer deleted the contact.

When the same BMW 328i was auctioned off to a New Brunswick dealer, it ended up in a Fredericton lot, where the contacts list was called up and "Daphne's iPhone" appeared on the screen.

Her phone number was gone, but her husband Antwon's was not.

Always some prints

A 'my contacts' list can easily become an 'other people's' contact list. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

What many people don't realize, or don't care about, is that the simplest of information leaves digital data fingerprints.

Those in the group who don't care might want to listen to Rajen Akalu, who teaches business law and has studied the issue for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

"Individuals are in no position to assess the risk associated with disclosing personal information," he said. "This is particularly the case in the context of connected cars, where the market is complex and highly integrated."

It's a hot topic among rental car companies, resellers and manufacturers because there are as many ways to delete data as there are makes and models of cars.

CBC News looked at used cars and rental cars to see what information is being left behind, what it means to your privacy, and who is responsible.

A picture emerges

A scrap of information that Daphne Marie Christian left behind in her BMW led to this picture of her and her husband, Antwon Christian. (Facebook)

After finding Antwon Christian's contact information, it took very little detective work to link him to his wife online, see pictures, and read about their family, Daphne Marie's Cape Breton roots and their most recent location —Florida.

When reached by phone, Antwon said he was surprised his number was left in his wife's former car but he wasn't surprised about the information trail that led to him.

"No matter how much you hide any of your data, if someone wanted to find something out about him, they can," Antwon said.

"But I see your point about how easy it was to get our information directly from the database."

He said he and his wife were responsible for not wiping things clean, but he felt the reseller should be the second line of defence.

A job for dealership

This blue Infiniti and white BMW both arrived on this Fredericton car lot with information from previous drivers stored in their dashboards. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"The car dealership should do a factory reset on everything before they actually sell the car."

Tobin Richer of KAR Auction Services sold the white BMW at an Ottawa auction to the New Brunswick dealer.

KAR doesn't own the vehicles and only offers a menu of services such as repainting and repairing, he said.

Staff have wiped a few vehicles, but not as a matter of policy, Richer said. There isn't a standard way to do this across all vehicles.

"Given the complexity and variation of the technology, the liability associated with the work, and the level of resources and investment required to perform the services thoroughly and accurately, it is not a service we are currently offering to vehicle consignors."

Just a click

Drivers often 'pair' their phones with infotainment systems in their cars. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Not far from the BMW in the same Fredericton lot, a shiny blue Infiniti FX35, with a fancy navigation system, produced the previous owner's address with a click of a button.

A check of the address online, soon led to his name, a photo of his house, a streetview and phone number.

Lucas DiCarlo, a salesperson with York Auto, said leaving digital fingerprints behind in a car is as common as forgetting about the snow brush in the trunk.

"Previous addresses, favourites, address book, frequently visited addresses," he said.

The rental experience

When John McDonald recently rented a car in Edmonton, he found the names of at least six different devices on the screen. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

A Toyota Camry rented from Enterprise Car Rental in Fredericton, like more and more new cars, has a hands-free option. To use it, you connect your smartphone, or "pair it," to the car's "infotainment" system.

CBC News paired a phone to the Camry's system, then deleted it. Up popped the names for three other phones, along with phone numbers

When called, each person who answered was surprised. All three wanted to remain anonymous, even though they had left their names and phone numbers behind.

The first woman said she "didn't care," because the information was minimal.

A second woman was shocked, telling us she thought car rental companies cleaned out data the way they clean out the physical car.

"I guess I was assuming that that is what they would do. "

The third, a businessman, initially said he should have deleted the data himself.

But then he added: "To me, the rental companies could remind us to delete it, because it's a quick process. They could put a note on the visor, or even say, as part of their process, 'did you delete your contacts?'

"There's nothing stopping them from deleting them if we haven't done it.

What's stopping them

Laura T. Bryant, the communications vice-president at Enterprise Holdings, said the company has almost two million vehicles worldwide, in 300 different makes and models, which makes it almost impossible to have staff trained to delete information.

"We can't train every employee," Bryant said.

"It's hard to train someone to do this 10 different ways."

She said Enterprise Holdings, which owns Alamo, Enterprise, and National rental car agencies, is working with auto manufacturers to come up with a "consistent way" to delete information.

In other words, the company wants a delete button for data that is the same in all vehicles.

"We buy more cars than anybody else in the world, so they do listen," Bryant said.

She also Enterprise staff look at vehicles in between rentals and before they sell the cars, and are supposed to remind customers about deleting their own data.

When told that none of the renters who spoke in interviews had been reminded to delete their personal data, Bryant replied: "They should be asking you."

Hertz and Avis both said they take customer privacy seriously but neither rental car agency said staff delete the information for customers.

Anna Bootenhoff, a spokesperson for Hertz, said customers "can take a few simple steps" to disconnect their phones and delete their information when returning a car.

"We include owners' manuals in every car to guide customers through unpairing their devices," she said in an email.

Who is responsible

Alex McDonald has deleted contacts from previous drivers and suggests car rental agencies remind customers to wipe their information when they return vehicles. (Catherine Harrop)

Regular renters report having had to delete the names of prior renters to get space for their own information.

John McDonald of Fredericton, who recently rented a vehicle in Edmonton, said the rental agency should take responsibility for cleaning a car's memory.

"It's in their fleet," he said.

"They should know how to do it. They should remind the customer or have their own staff … clear them. When you sign and get the vehicle, it should be cleared and ready for yours."

After McDonald paired his mobile phone to his rental car's infotainment system, the names of six or seven other devices popped up on the screen from previous renters.

"I think it could be pretty dangerous if you don't remember to remove your information," said Alex McDonald, John's son, who deleted two contacts that came up when he rented a truck.

"Maybe the companies could remind you that if you decide to sync your device to their vehicles, it's on you to remove it when you're finished."

Just another check

Rajen Akalu, who has studied infotainment platforms in cars and their implications for privacy, says that ideally, drivers' data will leave cars with their phones. (Submitted)

Akalu, an assistant professor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, did a report for Canada's privacy commissioner on infotainment platforms in vehicles and their implications for privacy.

"It's a considerable problem, actually," he said in an interview.

"Most people don't realize the amount of information that they leave behind when they pair their phone, for example, on any rental car."

The thinking in the industry now is that the information on a phone should remain there, so that when you disconnect, it goes with you, he said.

Renting a car would be like sharing a laptop. You would sign in with your own personal settings, which otherwise remain invisible to other users.

"But it's not really clear how that will be borne out," Akalu said.

Ultimately, if you are going to pair your phone, find out how to reset the car to its factory setting.

In the case of car rental companies, "they check whether or not the car has a full tank of gas when you return it," Akalu said. "They can equally ensure that the data is wiped from the unit, right?"

Delete, delete, delete

Larissa Reinders is a regular renter of cars and has always assumed rental agencies deleted personal information left behind by customers. (Submitted)

About three million used vehicles change hands in Canada every year, and an estimated 150,000 vehicles are available to rent, according to the Associated Canadian Car Rental Operators.

There is no standard process for deleting information, and some drivers say that if cleaning up requires reading pages of instructions in a manual, forget it.

Renter Larissa Reinders said she deletes names from previous operators all the time before pairing her phone with her rental car. She admitted that she, too, leaves her information behind.

"You do the quick check," she said.

"Unplug your phone, and then you make sure there's no Tim Hortons cups, and then you leave. I never think to delete that phone information. Ever."