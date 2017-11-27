Making plans for last Saturday night was an easy decision for Ysloby and Widline Champoux of Dieppe.

Their father, Ben, gave his kids two options.

"They had a choice to go to the Christmas parade or go skating," Ben Champoux said. "And it was unanimous that they wanted to go skating."

Champoux said the kids had already tried out the refrigerated outdoor skating oval at Place 1604 in Dieppe and they couldn't wait to go back.

"I think it's fantastic that we have that in the heart of the community," he said.

Bumpy start

The $1.4 million oval in back of City Hall opened last year on Dec. 21.

But it was forced to close indefinitely in February because of a persistent problem with the refrigeration piping.

The city confirmed then that repairs wouldn't cost taxpayers additional money because of a one-year warranty from the supplier.

This year, things are looking better.

Luc Bujold, director of the community service and recreation department, said the oval opened ahead of schedule Nov. 12.

Luc Bujold, director of the community service and recreation department in Dieppe, says the goal is to keep the skating open at least until March break. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"There's a lot of other similar facilities will start in early December," he said. "But we feel like we want to get these 100 days in. That's our goal and this time of the year people want to start skating.

"It's not like in the spring, where you're thinking of summer activities. Now you're thinking of winter activities."

Bujold said that last year, the oval looked "like a construction site," but improvements have been made, including sod, seating and a place to store footwear.

Dealing with fluctuating weather can be a challenge, he said.

"You can go from 10, 12 degrees and then it's minus 10 degrees, but that's where the refrigeration system really helps," Bujold said.

"We had a day on Saturday where it was really warm. We had to shut down for a couple of hours just because the top of the ice was softer, and there was water accumulating. But the base of the ice was still solid and that's where the refrigeration really helps."

The skating oval is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and a flexible schedule is one of the reasons the city invested in the project.

"People are busy. You have a busy schedule so you want to have an opportunity to do some recreational opportunities at your own time and when you're available and this facility is just that," he said.

Last year, the skating oval was open for 68 days but had some problems. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Bujold says despite the setbacks last year, the rink was open 68 days. This year, the goal is 100 days, stretching into March break.

"March break is a definite goal, mid-March that's where we really want to go, and after that it will depend on the weather."

The official opening for the rink is Dec. 1.