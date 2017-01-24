Problems with the refrigeration system in Dieppe's skating oval are keeping people off the ice.

Glitches became apparent shortly after the oval opened in December, but until Monday, the city had kept the ice open while the problem was investigated.

"With colder weather we could have kept the ice, but when it got warmer we were losing some of the ice," said Luc Bujold, the senior manager of culture, leisure and community life.

Dieppe's oval should stay frozen, even in mild winter temperatures, but a problem with the new refrigeration system has forced the city to shut it down until further notice.

"There's some spots where it's down to the concrete, the base of the oval, so that's why we decided to shut it down."

Though the city is still unsure of the exact problem, Bujold confirmed it has to do with the many pipes in the concrete base.

The pipes are what makes this oval resilient to warmer weather, and the reason the project cost $1.3 million to install.

Bujold confirmed the repairs won't cost taxpayers additional money because of a one-year warranty from the supplier.

But members of the community are still disappointed.

Luc Bujold, the City of Dieppe's senior manager of culture, leisure and community life, says the city is committed to getting the skating oval repaired as soon as possible.

"My kids wanted to go skating and we haven't gotten the chance yet," said Janice Chiasson.

"Not too satisfied that's for sure, it just started," said Dieppe resident Marie Paule. "Hopefully, it will get fixed soon."

But even in her discontent with the project, she said it's a welcome addition to the community.

"I think it's a good idea to have that."

Hub of activity

The oval was busy until it closed this week, open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Bujold even said people were even on it Monday, after the city closed it.

Janice Chiasson hoped to take her two children to the oval, but will have to put those plans on hold until it's back up and running.

"This project is really positive with the community," he said. "We've been having so much usage. We want to make sure that we fix this as early as possible, so we can operate late in the season, because that's the goal with a refrigerated ice system."

There is no indication when the oval will be repaired, but the city has confirmed that this Friday's instalment of the weekly Fun on the Ice series will go on without the oval.