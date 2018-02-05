Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre reached a settlement in his lawsuit against a constituent who financed the mass mailing of a critical pamphlet, court heard Monday.

Lapierre sued two of his constituents after the controversial flyer was mailed out just a week before the 2012 municipal election.

Lapierre won that election — and the following one in 2016 — but vowed to find out who was behind what he believed to be a smear campaign and clear his name.

Lapierre ended up suing Fred Pellerin, the man behind the flyer, and Oswald LeBlanc, who mailed the flyer out to thousands of Dieppe residents.

Lapierre found out the distributor's name after winning a first legal battle to have Canada Post reveal it, and alleged LeBlanc paid $1,700 out of pocket to have the flyers mailed.

There was supposed to be a hearing Monday on the status of the defamation lawsuit, but Lapierre's lawyer, Andre Daigle, said a settlement had been reached with LeBlanc. Details were not provided.

The mayor hasn't come to an agreement yet with Pellerin.

Critical of mayor

The pamphlet, called "Real Facts About Yvon Lapierre," criticized Lapierre's management of public money and contracts, and made a number of claims, including that he was breaking the Municipalities Act.

Lapierre claimed the information was defamatory and some of it false.

To add to the saga, Pellerin filed to counter sue Lapierre, also for defamation.

Fred Pellerin, who was present at a hearing at the Moncton courthouse Monday, hasn't reached a settlement mayor. They're suing each other for defamation. (CBC)

The mayor's lawsuit is an attempt to silence people, "letting them know that they shouldn't criticize him," Dieppe resident Fred Pellerin said outside court.

"Otherwise same thing might happen to them as happened to me and others."

Pellerin's lawyer, Jacques Gauthier from Shippagan, couldn't make it to the hearing due to road conditions, so the judge adjourned the matter to May 7.