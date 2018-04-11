Dieppe drivers suffer detour pains over Route 15 and Harris Boulevard work

Residents and businesses in Dieppe are feeling the effects of a major detour on the Route 15 exit to Harrisville Boulevard.

The busy interchange is being revamped to widen the Route 15 underpass to four lanes, add a sidewalk and build two tear-drop shaped roundabouts.

Suzanne Sauvé, administrator at the Dental Health Centre on Dieppe Boulevard, said she is getting calls from lost patients looking for directions.

"They're caught off guard if they're not aware of it," she said.

Found new route

Suzanne Sauve, at the Dental Health Centre on Dieppe Boulevard, says clients coming from out of town are struggling with the detour. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Sauve said she encountered the detour on her way to work a little over a week ago. Since then, she's adjusted her route and uses the Scoudouc exit.

"There was so much traffic (there) this morning," she said.

According to Sonia Landry, customers at Big Fish Seafood market haven't voiced any concerns yet about the detour, which will last at least three months.

"It hasn't affected business so far," she said, adding that might change as the project goes on.

Ex-Montrealer didn't see need

Meagan Irving says people bringing their pets to Grey Cove Veterinary Health Centre says clients 'have been complaining quite a bit about it being inconvenient.' (Tori Weldon/CBC)

At a nearby veterinary office, receptionist Meagan Irving said the detour is adding about 15 minutes to her morning commute.

Coming from Montreal, she said, she didn't notice any problems with the area in the first place.

But Monique Melanson said she is happy to see changes to the interchange.

"It's going to cause probably chaos this summer, but I think it's going to be an improvement when it's all done."

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said it held information sessions with local businesses last month and has a web page dedicated to keeping the public up to date about the project.

Weeks to go

The disruption in traffic could go on for several months, the department has said.

The following traffic restrictions are in place until further notice: