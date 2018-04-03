Oromocto's only taxi company shuts down, blaming business errors

Diamond Taxi in Oromocto switched off its engines and took its cabs off the streets over the Easter weekend.

Owner Rob Pethick didn't want to do a recorded interview on Tuesday but said he was closing the service down because of some business mistakes and problems dealing with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The closure is a problem for residents who relied on the service, since Diamond was the only cab company in Oromocto.

The company has run six to eight cars in the town about 20 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

Wayne Campbell of the Royal Canadian Legion worries that drinking and driving will increase if there's no taxi service. (CBC)

Some local patrons of the Royal Canadian Legion, who depend on taxis to get home if they've had a drink, will now need to make other plans.

Branch president Wayne Campbell said he was surprised by the Diamond closure and worried it will lead to more drinking and driving.

"Without that service, it's going to be pressing, especially in reference to impaired driving," Campbell said.

On a weekend, especially when the legion has an event, the organization relies on taxis to get people home.

Possible solution

The owner of the closed taxi company says there were also problems with the Canada Revenue Agency. (CBC)

"I think it's going to put us in a bit of a situation."

George Youssef, the co-owner of Checker Cab in Fredericton, said he is in negotiations with Pethick to buy Diamond Taxi.

But Youssef said it won't happen overnight.

"It's going to be difficult to get something up and running within days," he said.

George Youssef says he is looking into buying Diamond Taxi but the process won't happen overnight.

A lot needs to be considered, including licensing, car insurance and where to put the office.

"Normally, you buy a business that's running, and you organize it before it goes under. But in this situation it's a little more difficult."

Youssef said if he does buy Diamond, he hopes a new cab service can be up and running within two weeks.