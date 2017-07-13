After the deaths of seven right whales and whale rescuer Joe Howlett, the federal fisheries minister says the department is trying to determine what next year's fishing season will look like as it tries to minimize contact between the endangered whales and fishing gear and ships in the Gulf of St. Lawrence .

"We're trying to understand what we need to do both to prevent these whales from getting entangled … or perhaps being struck by ships in order to preserve this majestic and endangered species," Dominic LeBlanc said in an interview.

Howlett, a fisherman from Campobello Island, was killed Monday by the North Atlantic right whale he'd just freed from fishing lines in the Gulf of St. Lawrence near Shippagan.

"We now have a very, very important responsibility around ensuring the safety of those involved in operations near whales," LeBlanc said.

On Wednesday, Fisheries and Oceans closed part of the snow crab fishery two days early as part of efforts to protect whales.

Since the beginning of June, seven right whales have been found dead in the gulf, and only about 525 of the species are left. Two of the three whales that have been studied in a necropsies showed signs of having been struck by something.

LeBlanc said department officials spent a lot of time this week working alongside Transport Canada, trying to understand what happened in the incident that killed Howlett.

Joe Howlett, who was killed Monday after disentangling a right whale from snow crab gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, is pictured with his son Tyler Howlett. (Tyler Howlett/Facebook)

LeBlanc also met with three of the officers who were on the DFO vessel with Howlett when the rescue was performed. The same crew successfully freed a right whale from entanglement a few days earlier.

"It's an important responsibility we have to ensure that we've done everything we can to protect the safety of the women and men who work in our department," he said.

As part of its planning for next year, LeBlanc said the department is also working with Transport Canada and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the States, to better understand the migratory group.

"That review will be robust and it will be comprehensive because I'm not prepared to have a season next year with this many fatalities of whales and this much entanglement," LeBlanc said in an interviews.

"If we know the whales are going to be located in certain areas, how can we either remove the fishing gear or prevent the gear from being placed there?"

Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Dominic LeBlanc says more needs to be done to protect right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the lives of those trying to save them. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Traditionally, LeBlanc said, the whales spend part of the winter along the coast of the southern part of the United States, and in the summer migrate to the Bay of Fundy.

But this year, the whales have been found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where there is a large fishing zone and marine navigation route

This week, DFO has asked vessels to reduce speed along the Laurentian Channel and shipping lanes between the Magdalen Islands and the Gaspé Peninsula until Sept. 30.

"Nobody has suggested to me the shipping and the fishing industry don't want to partner with us to take every possible measure to minimize the contact with these whales," LeBlanc said.

Howlett's death prompted the U.S. agency that responds to marine mammals in distress to halt efforts to free large whales trapped in fishing gear.

Remembering Joe Howlett

​LeBlanc said Howlett was recognized in the whale rescue community, not only on Campobello Island, but also along the East Coast of North America.

Howlett has been described as "an absolutely outstanding professional, dedicated and passionate in the work that he had successfully done," the minister said.

"A horrible incident like this reminds us of what can go horribly wrong in a freak accident like what happened on Monday," he said.

In coming weeks the department will also be in talks with the whale rescue community on Campobello Island, discussing the best way to honour Howlett and his service.

"The most important thing I think Mr. Howlett would have wanted is we take every step to protect these endangered species and the safety of those that are working around them," said LeBlanc.