A sentencing hearing for Devin Morningstar for the first-degree murder of Baylee Wylie is taking place at the Court of Queen's Bench in Moncton today.

Morningstar, 19, was found guilty by a jury in November on the murder charge. He was also found guilty of committing arson with disregard for human life.

Wylie, 20, was killed in December 2015. His body was found in the burned unit of a triplex. Wylie was stabbed multiple times before the triplex unit was set on fire in three different places.

Two others also face first-degree murder charges and will have separate trials.

Angela Wylie, the victim's aunt, read a victim impact statement in front of a full court room on Wednesday morning.

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was discovered in a residence in Moncton by firefighters in December 2015 after they extinguished an early morning fire at the residence. Wylie had been stabbed multiple times before the fire was set. (Submitted)

She said making burial arrangement after her nephew's death was hard to imagine.

Her nephew's death has taken a toll on her personal life, she was hospitalised, put on medication and had to move back in with her parents.

At 37, it has taken away her independence.

Amanda Wylie, Baylee Wylie's mother, did not wish to read her victim impact statement in court.

She stormed out of the courtroom when Morningstar's laywer, Bob Rideout made a statement about his client's lack of criminal record and how he was working on obtaining his GED.

No parole for at least 25 years

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no eligibility of parole for a minimum of 25 years.

Justice John Walsh presided over the case and has requested that victim impact statements be prepared for the sentencing hearing.

A convicted person is also typically given an opportunity to address the court at a sentencing hearing.

The Crown prosecutor and defence are also given the opportunity to make sentencing recommendations.

Tyler Noel, 19, and Marissa Shephard, 20, are also charged with first-degree murder in Wylie's death.

Noel's trial is scheduled for October. Shephard's preliminary inquiry is scheduled for May.