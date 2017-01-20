With fewer single-family homes and more apartment buildings constructed in 2016, Fredericton's urban makeup is shifting in a way that mirrors lifestyle changes across North America.

People want to live closer to where they work and play, and the city's most recent development report reflects that, said Coun. John MacDermid, chair of the city's development committee.

"People don't want to have to travel as far to work," he told Information Morning Fredericton on Friday.

"And as a result, you see a larger concentration of people in higher density areas."

Move towards densification

Last year, the city recorded $94.5 million in development, an increase of $17 million over 2015.

About $48 million of that was in residential construction, up $5.2 million over the previous year.

In total, 61 single-family and 216 multiple-unit homes were built, compared to 68 and 145, respectively, in 2015.

MacDermid said the report shows a move towards densification in the city that can also be seen in other urban centres.

This movement is not only led by an aging population that wants to live closer to stores and services, but by the city's younger demographic, he said.

"You're increasingly seeing that younger generation who is either staying in New Brunswick after being in university, or in those first stages after their post-university life," he said.

"They are opting for a lifestyle that is actually a bit simpler."

Lifestyle change is beneficial for city planning

There is still a place in the housing market for single-family detached homes but it's becoming less prominent as more people look to live closer to the downtown, he said.

Developers are already reacting to that by building more multi-unit housing, he said.

The city also benefits from this change in lifestyle.

MacDermid said it is easier and more sustainable to plan for services, such as water and sewage systems, in higher density areas.

More apartment buildings also limit the city's need to expand outwards, he said.

"Through densification you can have opportunity to build a more complete community and a more robust community," he said. "A walkable community that you actually don't have to leave to go and meet your needs."

Backlash on infill developments, open house

The movement is not without its critics, though.

MacDermid said people have protested in the past when a developer proposed an apartment building on a green space or empty lot in the city.

But infill is also key to Fredericton's long-term sustainable growth, he said.

"The city needs to manage that growth in the central core of the city," he said.

He added the city is working on a municipal plan and growth strategy over the next 25 years.

To make sure the public has a say in how the city will grow in the future, residents can now learn about and discuss possible scenarios at an open house in February.

The Growth Scenarios Public Open House will be held on Feb. 9 at the Fredericton Convention Centre at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"We can grow any way the public wants but there is going to a cost associated with that," he said.

"And really it's about identifying what's that sustainable model."