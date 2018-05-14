The New Brunswick government is taking a step back from its initial warning to farmers about possibly contaminated farmland.

Following the record high flooding in the province this spring, the Department of Health issued a warning telling those who planned to plant food to wait between one and three months.

Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, the regional medical officer of health, issued a warning about planting crops and gardens last week saying that a delay of 30 to 90 days should be observed depending on the contamination. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Health officials issued the first warning on May 9, as flood waters on farms in Fredericton, Maugerville, and Sheffield were starting to recede.

"Due to the extensive flooding it is possible that both microbial and chemical contaminations such as petroleum may have occurred," said Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, regional medical officer of health. "The literature regarding planting suggests a waiting period of 30 to 90 days after flood water is no longer present. And this waiting period can vary based on the extent of the contamination."

Farms in Sheffield and Maugerville suffered heavy flooding when the St. John river rose to record heights this spring. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Lamptey said foods intended for "raw consumption," such as leafy greens and vegetables, were especially at risk for contamination if the waiting period was not observed.

But on May 14, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell seemed to back off that initial warning when a caller to a special radio call-in program hosted by CBC New Brunswick questioned the feasibility of farmers holding their crops up for as long as 90 days.

"If you're talking about commercial crops, we are still having discussions of agriculture, with agriculture and fisheries around that and doing some assessments there," said Russell.

During a special radio call-in program hosted by CBC New Brunswick, chief medical officer of New Brunswick Dr. Jennifer Russell said warnings regarding commercial crops were still being assessed by government. (CBC)

By the end of the day, the department stated it was re-examining the 30- to 90-day warning.

"Those numbers are being re-examined," said Paul Bradley, a spokesperson for the department of health. "We don't really have a guideline for people, but we're working on it."

Bradley said the immediate concern is around wild edible plants.

The province has been warning people not to consume plants, specifically fiddleheads, that may have come into direct contact with flood waters.

Flooded farms

The possibility of waiting up to three months is baffling to some farmers in flooded areas.

"Ninety days, you couldn't plant anything," said Gordan Harvey, who says he's been planting crops and farming in Maugerville for more than 50 years. "It'd just be a rotation for next year. You might plant radish."

Gordon Harvey says he's planted crops for more than 50 years and that the government's warning to delay planting for up to three months is heavy-handed. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Harvey also takes issue with the idea that waiting just three months would have an real impact on the soil if there was chemical contamination.

"I can't see it making much difference," said Harvey. "Whether it's a day, or two days, or 100 days, or 200 days. If it's toxic, it's going to be toxic. Maybe for three years depending on the chemicals."