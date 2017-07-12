After receiving complaints from the Department of Health about the condition of public washrooms and the sewer system at Fisher Lake beach, the city of Saint John is making arrangements to have the problems fixed.

Fisher Lake is one of Saint John's most popular public beaches, along with Lily Lake, both of which are located in Rockwood Park.

The conditions of the washrooms was the subject of a city council discussion this week when local businessman Tim Jones alleged that sewage is leaching from the facility, which is located only a few dozen meters from the beach.

Jones was attempting to secure a deal with the city to get long-term access to the canteen building in which the washrooms are located to set up a forest pre-school.

He claimed the canteen, in its current state, poses an environmental threat to nearby swimmers and does not have potable water in the washrooms.

In an emailed statement to the CBC, the city said it received a complaint from the Department of Health on Tuesday, July 11.

The department asked the city to empty its septic tank and have it inspected, and to install an alarm that triggers when the tank is 80 per cent full.

"We take the health and safety of Rockwood Park visitors very seriously," the statement said.

Both Fisher and Lily lakes are subject to the Department of Health's testing program, which the city said just started for the 2017 season.

In its statement, the city stressed that "at no time, during the 2016 season did E. coli levels reach unacceptable levels."

"If levels were to exceed acceptable limits, the Department of Health would issue a notice and we would close the beach," it said.