Dennis Oland is expected to learn today whether his second-degree murder case will go before the country's highest court.

The Supreme Court of Canada is scheduled to announce at 10:45 a.m. AT whether it will review the overturning of Oland's conviction in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, New Brunswick businessman and multimillionaire Richard Oland.

The Office of the Attorney General and Dennis Oland's defence both requested leave to appeal the October decision by New Brunswick's top court to quash his conviction and order a new trial.

Prosecutors want the opportunity to argue to have the jury's guilty verdict reinstated, while the defence is seeking an acquittal instead of a retrial.

The Supreme Court is not obligated to hear either matter. It receives about 600 applications for leave to appeal each year and only about 80 are granted — those it deems to be of national importance.

If the court grants leave, a hearing in Ottawa will be scheduled. If the applications are dismissed, a date for Oland's new trial in New Brunswick's Court of Queen's Bench will be scheduled, likely some time in 2018.

A three-member panel of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justices Michael Moldaver, Suzanne Coté and Malcolm Rowe, has been considering the leave applications for the past month.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Oland, 49, was convicted in December 2015 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

He served about 10 months before the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and released him on bail, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

The Crown contends the judge did not err in his instructions. The defence argues the jury's verdict was "unreasonable."

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered lying face-down in a pool of blood in his office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

His son was the last known person to see him alive, during his visit to the elder Oland's office the night before.

Dennis Oland's extended family has maintained his innocence from the beginning.