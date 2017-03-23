The country's highest court will rule today on whether the New Brunswick Court of Appeal made a mistake by denying Dennis Oland bail while he was waiting to appeal his second-degree murder conviction.

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to release its decision at 10:45 a.m. AT.

No one convicted of murder in New Brunswick has ever been granted bail pending appeal before, and there have only been 34 cases across Canada in which someone convicted of murder was granted bail, according to Oland's defence lawyers.

New Brunswick's top court denied Oland's appeal for bail in February 2016.

Oland, now 49, ended up being freed on bail in October after the same court overturned his conviction in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Saint John multimillionaire Richard Oland.

The appeal court cited errors in the trial judge's instructions to the jury and ordered a new trial for Dennis Oland, releasing him on conditions until then, saying his presumption of innocence had been restored.

Although bail pending appeal became a moot point for Oland, his defence lawyers still wanted the Supreme Court to hear their challenge of his initial bail denial that saw him serve about 10 months in prison before winning a retrial.

"That decision should be declared to have made an error in law so that it cannot come back to haunt us on some unfortunate turn of events in the future," Alan Gold said, referring to the fact Oland is still facing a second trial.

Gold also argued it is a case of national importance. He said it was an opportunity for the Supreme Court to provide clear guidance on the question of when a convicted murderer should be released on bail while awaiting appeal.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Under the Criminal Code, bail may be granted pending appeal if: the appeal is not frivolous; the convict will surrender into custody when the time comes; and the detention is not necessary in the public interest.

However, the bail provisions have been interpreted differently in different jurisdictions, the defence said.

The New Brunswick Crown agreed the case should proceed, as did the four interveners — the attorneys general of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and the Criminal Lawyers' Association of Ontario.

Arguments were presented to a full nine-justice panel in Ottawa on Oct. 31.

Gold argued bail should be within reach for appellants who have "arguable grounds," with a "potential prospect of success" — even those convicted of murder.

The Crown and attorneys general argued more serious offences should require more serious grounds of appeal, particularly post-conviction. Murder is the most serious offence in the Criminal Code and releasing a convicted murderer merely because their grounds of appeal are "not frivolous" could undermine the public's confidence in the justice system, they said.

Oland's lawyers and the Criminal Lawyers' Association of Ontario said that the public's confidence can also be undermined when someone is unjustly detained.

How the Oland case unfolded

Oland was sentenced on Feb. 12, 2016 to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years after a jury found him guilty on Dec. 19, 2015, of murdering his father.

Defence lawyer Alan Gold had argued Dennis Oland was a 'model candidate' for bail pending his conviction appeal, given his lack of a criminal record and strong family support. (CBC)

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered lying face-down in a pool of blood in his investment firm office in Saint John on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

His son Dennis Oland was the last known person to see him alive during a meeting at his office the night before.

The overturning of Oland's conviction could also go before the Supreme Court.

The Crown has filed an application seeking leave to appeal. Oland's defence have indicated they plan to cross-appeal, seeking an acquittal instead of a new trial.

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will hear the matter and there is no set timeline for a decision.

As a result, setting a date for Oland's new trial has been postponed. If a new trial does proceed, it's not expected to be held until 2018.