The Crown is "hopeful" Dennis Oland's new murder trial in the bludgeoning death of his father, New Brunswick multimillionaire Richard Oland, six years ago, will be held next year.

P.J. Veniot, the lead prosecutor, made the statement to reporters after a brief court appearance in Saint John on Tuesday morning.

"The Crown is ready to proceed whenever the dates are set," he said.

​A date for the new second-degree murder trial, ordered by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal when it overturned Oland's conviction last fall, was scheduled to be set Tuesday in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.

But Veniot told the court both parties need more time to prepare.

There are "matters that need to be ironed out," Veniot said.

Both the Crown and defence will be "much better prepared for the next court appearance."

Justice William Grant agreed to the request and set scheduling for Sept. 5.

Oland, 49, who is free on bail while awaiting the new trial, did not attend Tuesday's proceedings. Oland family lawyer Bill Teed appeared on behalf of him and the defence team.

The length of the retrial may also be determined during the next court appearance, "or after — whenever the defence and Crown have consulted with one another," Veniot told reporters.

"Length of trial, witnesses — everything needs to be kind of dealt with before we start setting dates," he said.

The retrial is currently scheduled to last up to 65 days, the same length of time set aside for Oland's first jury trial in 2015 — one of the longest criminal trials in New Brunswick history.

Some judges, lawyers and legal experts previously suggested the retrial could be shorter. The parties might be able to reach agreed statements of fact, for example, and avoid calling some witnesses.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Asked whether the Crown expects to call the same witnesses, Veniot replied, "I can't say that." The list of witnesses will likely only become public once the trial begins, he said.

Justice Terrence Morrison of Fredericton has been selected to hear the retrial.

The 65-day stretch does not include any pretrial conferences or pretrial hearings that may be required, or time necessary for jury selection.

Oland will have the same defence team as he did for his first trial — Alan Gold of Toronto, Gary Miller of Fredericton and James McConnell of Saint John.

Two of the three Crown prosecutors who handled the first trial — Veniot, who is retired, and Derek Weaver — will handle the retrial, along with Jill Knee.

The scheduling of the new trial was already postponed by about six months earlier this year while the Office of the Attorney General and the defence both applied to have the country's highest court review the New Brunswick Court of Appeal's decision to overturn Oland's conviction.

Prosecutors hoped to have the jury's guilty verdict reinstated, and the defence sought an acquittal instead of a retrial.

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed both requests last month. No reasons were given.

A jury found Oland guilty on Dec. 19, 2015, following a three-month trial. He spent about 10 months in prison before the New Brunswick Court of Appeal quashed his conviction on Oct. 24, 2016, and ordered a new trial, citing a problem with the trial judge's instructions to the jury. Oland was granted bail the following day, pending his new trial.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered lying face-down in a pool of blood in his office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

His son was the last known person to see him alive, during his visit to the elder Oland's office the night before.

Dennis Oland has denied any involvement in his father's death and his extended family has stood by him from the beginning, maintaining he is innocent.