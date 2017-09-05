A date for Dennis Oland's new murder trial in the bludgeoning death of his father multimillionaire Richard Oland more than six years ago is scheduled to be set in Saint John court today.

Lead Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot has said he is "hopeful" the retrial will be held next year.

It is currently slated to last up to 65 days, the same length of time set aside for Oland's first jury trial in 2015 — one of the longest criminal trials in New Brunswick history.

The new second-degree murder trial was ordered by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal last fall when it overturned Oland's conviction, but scheduling has been put off a couple of times.

A date was expected to be set last month, but both parties requested more time, saying there were "matters that need to be ironed out."

Scheduling was previously postponed by about six months while the Office of the Attorney General and the defence both sought to have the overturning of Oland's conviction reviewed by the country's highest court.

Prosecutors hoped to have the jury's guilty verdict reinstated, and the defence sought an acquittal instead of a retrial, but the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed both requests last month. No reasons were given.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

It's unclear whether Oland, who has been free on bail since Oct. 25, 2016, pending his new trial, will attend today's hearing.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison, of Fredericton, who has been appointed to hear the retrial, is expected to be present.

Dates for any pre-trial conferences or voir dire hearings could also be set today.

Oland is accused of killing his 69-year-old father, whose body was discovered lying face-down in a pool of blood in his Saint John investment firm office on July 7, 2011.

The businessman had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands. His son was the last known person to see him alive, during a visit at his office the night before. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found Dennis Oland guilty on Dec. 19, 2015, following a three-month trial. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

He spent about 10 months in prison before the New Brunswick Court of Appeal quashed his conviction on Oct. 24, 2016, and ordered a new trial, citing a problem with the trial judge's instructions to the jury. Oland was granted bail the following day.