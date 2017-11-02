A date for Dennis Oland's new murder trial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Saint John multimillionaire Richard Oland, could be set today.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled to be held in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench to discuss issues related to his retrial, such as how many Crown witnesses will testify, how many days will be required, and whether there will be any pre-trial hearings.

Details about those discussions are expected to be subject to a publication ban.

But Justice Terrence Morrison of Fredericton has previously said he hopes to be able to set a date for the second-degree murder trial at the conclusion of the conference.

Both the Crown and defence have said they expect the retrial will be held in 2018.

Morrison, who will preside at the retrial, had suggested the pre-trial conference during Oland's last court appearance on Sept. 5.

"It seems to me that there are a number of factors which are going to have an impact on when this trial starts," Morrison had said.

A pre-trial conference would give the parties an opportunity to "drill down into the nitty-gritty," the judge had said.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

The retrial is currently slated to last up to 65 days, the same length of time set aside for Oland's first jury trial in 2015.

Some judges, lawyers and legal experts have suggested the retrial could be shorter. The parties might be able to reach agreed statements of fact, for example, and avoid calling some witnesses.

The retrial was ordered by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal last fall when it overturned Oland's conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Oland, 49, has been free on bail since Oct. 25, 2016, pending the new trial.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John investment firm office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands.

His son was the last known person to see him alive, during a visit at his office the night before. No weapon was ever found.