The Court of Appeal of New Brunswick will release its detailed written reasons on Thursday for overturning Dennis Oland's second-degree murder conviction and ordering a new trial, setting the wheels in motion for prosecutors to appeal that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Although the Court of Appeal stated during its oral ruling Oct. 24 its decision centred on the trial judge's "fundamentally flawed" instructions to the jury regarding Oland's "false statement" to Saint John police about what jacket he was wearing the night his father was killed, prosecutors have been waiting for the written version.

It will help form the grounds of their application seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court. They must successfully argue the legal issues involved are of national importance and worthy of review by the country's highest court.

Prosecutors, who announced their intentions to appeal earlier this month without divulging their reasons, will now have 10 days to file their application.

Oland's defence team will then have 60 days to file a cross-appeal application, seeking an acquittal instead of a retrial, and prosecutors will have another 30 days to respond.

A date for Oland's retrial in the 2011 death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, will not be set until the the Supreme Court decides whether it will hear the appeal.

A decision from the country's highest court is not expected until July, officials have said.

If a new trial proceeds, it is not expected to be heard until 2018.

Oland, 48, who has two daughters, a son and a stepson, is free on bail, living in Rothesay under conditions, pending his new trial.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John investment firm office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

Dennis Oland, who was the last known person to see his father alive during a meeting at his office the night before, told police he was wearing wearing a navy blazer during that visit, but video surveillance showed he was wearing a brown sports jacket.

Forensic testing later showed that jacket, which had been dry cleaned, had four small bloodstains on it and DNA matching his father's profile.

A jury found Oland guilty on Dec. 19, 2015, following a three-month trial in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench, and he was sentenced on Feb. 11, 2016 to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Honest mistake vs. 'intentional lie'

The brown Hugo Boss sports jacket seized from Dennis Oland's bedroom closet a week after his father's body was discovered had four small bloodstains on it and DNA matching his father's profile. (Court exhibit)

"The trial judge told the jurors the issue was whether [Oland's]

inaccurate description of the jacket was an honest mistake or an 'intentional lie' that was related to the commission of the offence charged," Court of Appeal Chief Justice Ernest Drapeau said in delivering the oral decision on behalf of the three-justice appeal panel on Oct. 24, 2016.

"If it was the latter, the jurors were told they were entitled to consider the lie, together with all the other evidence in the case, in reaching a verdict of guilty."

But there is a legal framework that must be applied when it comes to questions about lies, said Drapeau, and jurors must have independent evidence the lie is fabricated or concocted to conceal involvement in a crime.

"The jurors might well have found the appellant lied about the jacket he was wearing and, in the closing moments of their deliberations, distilled from that bare finding the clinching element for their verdict," he said.

Oland was released from prison the following day, after his uncle Derek Oland, the executive chairman of Moosehead Breweries, agreed to post a $50,000 surety.

Oland's extended family has stood by him from the beginning, maintaining his innocence.