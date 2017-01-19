Two men have been charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in prison last summer.

Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott are both accused of assaulting Oland at the Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31.

No details about the alleged assault have been released, but because the alleged assault occurred at a maximum security prison, the Crown is proceeding by way of indictment, rather than the lesser summary offence of assault.

Indictable assault carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Muise and Marriott both appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Jan. 12, but neither entered a plea.

They are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. to elect how they want to be tried — by judge alone or by judge and jury.

The Atlantic Institution in Renous houses more than 200 maximum-security offenders. (Atlantic Institution)

Oland, his family and his defence team all declined to comment Thursday.

"We have no comment," the family's lawyer, Bill Teed, said in an email to CBC News on their behalf.

Oland, 48, spent about 10 months in custody after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Saint John businessman Richard Oland.

He was released on bail under conditions on Oct. 25, after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Crown prosecutors announced earlier this month that they plan to appeal that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Oland's defence team expects to cross-appeal, seeking an acquittal instead of a retrial.

The Supreme Court is not obligated to hear the matter. It receives about 600 applications for leave to appeal each year. Only about 80 are granted.

If a new trial goes ahead, it is not expected to be heard until 2018.

The prison in Renous "accommodates all maximum-security offenders in the Atlantic region [who] cannot be managed in any other facility," according to its website.

It has a triangular design, with an estimated 240 inmates in direct-observation living units.

The prison is about 30 kilometres from the city of Miramichi.

The RCMP northeast district laid the charges.