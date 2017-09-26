The trial of two violent offenders charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in prison last year is scheduled to begin in Miramichi provincial court this morning.

Cody Alexander Muise, 27, and Aaron Marriott, 26, are accused of assaulting Oland at the Atlantic Institution, a maximum security prison in Renous, on July 31, 2016.

Oland, 49, was serving a life sentence at the time after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Saint John multimillionaire Richard Oland.

He was later released on bail after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

No details about the alleged assault have been released.

It's unclear whether Oland will testify at the trial, slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Oland's family lawyer Bill Teed declined to comment.

Teed previously told CBC News Oland played no role in the assault charges being laid.

"I just want to make it very clear on behalf of Dennis Oland that Dennis at no time has laid any complaint with respect to any alleged assault," Teed had said in February.

Oland was not involved in any investigation or any discussion with the Crown prosecutor's office, Teed had said at that time.

"There's been some inference drawn by some that he has, and we just want to make it abundantly clear that he has not been involved in any way, shape or form with respect to the laying of charges against these two individuals," he said.

Crown prosecutor Jean-Guy Savoie could not immediately be reached for comment about witnesses or possible surveillance video evidence.

A victim or witness who is subpoenaed to testify and fails to appear in court can be charged with contempt and face a fine or jail time.

According to the Atlantic Institution's website, the prison has a triangular design, with an estimated 240 inmates in direct-observation living units.

Aaron Marriott is serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder after he admitted to shooting and injuring a man outside the IWK children's hospital in Halifax in 2008.

The RCMP northeast district laid the charges against Muise and Marriott.

Because the alleged assault occurred at a maximum security prison, the Crown is proceeding by way of indictment, rather than the lesser summary offence of assault.

Indictable assault carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Muise is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in a 2010 shooting death in Spryfield, N.S.

Oland has been living in the community under court-imposed conditions for nearly a year, pending his retrial.

No date has been set yet, due to some unresolved issues, but the trial is expected to be held in 2018. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.