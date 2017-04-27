The case of two violent offenders charged with assaulting Dennis Oland last summer while he was imprisoned in New Brunswick for second-degree murder has been adjourned a fourth time without election or plea.

Convicted murderer Cody Alexander Muise, 27, and Aaron Marriott, 26, convicted of attempted murder, both appeared before Miramichi provincial court on Thursday afternoon via video conference from prison.

Marriott's lawyer requested more time to review the disclosure material — the Crown's information in the case against him.

Muise also asked through his lawyer to have his matter set over along with Marriott's.

They are accused of assaulting Oland at the Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31, while he was serving a life sentence in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Saint John multimillionaire Richard Oland.

No details about the alleged assault have been released, but Oland family lawyer Bill Teed told CBC News Dennis Oland, 49, never filed a complaint and played no role in the charges being laid.

Muise and Marriott are both scheduled to return to court on May 25 at 1:30 p.m. to choose whether they want to be tried by judge and jury or judge alone and to enter pleas.

Because the alleged assault occurred at a maximum security prison, the Crown is proceeding by way of indictment, rather than the lesser summary offence of assault.

If convicted, each man faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Muise is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in a 2010 shooting death in Spryfield, N.S.

Marriott is serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside the IWK children's hospital in Halifax in 2008.

They previously had court appearances on the assault charges on Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9.