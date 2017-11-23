Two violent inmates from Halifax are scheduled to be sentenced today for assaulting Dennis Oland at a New Brunswick prison after he was convicted of killing his father, Saint John multimillionaire Richard Oland.

Convicted murderer Cody Alexander Muise, 27, and Aaron Marriott, 26, convicted of attempted murder, both previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Dennis Oland at Atlantic Institution, a maximum security prison in Renous, on July 31, 2016.

They admitted to attacking him in the visitors room. They punched and kicking him, knocked him to the floor and continued to punch and kick him until Oland's visitors and guards intervened, the court has heard.

Oland, 49, suffered injuries to his face and was treated at the institution.

Oland, who was released last fall after his second-degree murder conviction was overturned and is facing a retrial next year, has declined to comment.

Muise and Marriott both changed their pleas to guilty on Sept. 25, the day their trial was set to begin.

No motive has been disclosed.

Muise is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder after being convicted in the 2010 shooting death of Brandon Hatcher.

Hatcher was killed in front of his Spryfield home in a gun battle with Muise and two other men. The pair had exchanged threatening texts and phone calls earlier in the day and Muise believed Hatcher had made two previous attempts on his life, the trial heard.

Muise failed in his attempt to get his conviction overturned by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal in 2015.

Aaron Marriott, 26, is serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder.

Marriott is serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a children's hospital in Halifax eight years ago.

He was 18 years old when he shot and injured Jason Hallett outside the IWK Health Centre on Nov. 18, 2008. He fired several shots at close range from a handgun into a Jeep Cherokee, the trial heard. Hallett was wounded in the wrist.

Marriott pleaded guilty in 2011 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with no credit for the 29 months he spent in pre-trial custody, based on a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence.

Some of his co-accused received sentences of between five and 10 years.

Marriott unsuccessfully appealed his sentence to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal in 2012 and the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his appeal in 2015.​

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Oland served about 10 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his father.

He had been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, but was released on bail in October last year after the Court of Appeal overturned his murder conviction and ordered a retrial.

Oland's new trial is set to begin Oct. 10, 2018.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John investment firm office on July 7, 2011.

The businessman had suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands.

His son was the last known person to see him alive, during a visit at his office the night before. Oland's family has stood by him from the beginning, maintaining his innocence.