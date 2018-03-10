Dr. Dennis Furlong, a former New Brunswick Progressive Conservative health minister, has died.

Furlong, who was a longtime family physician in the Dalhousie area, died Friday morning. It isn't immediately clear what the cause of death was.

Furlong's death was confirmed by PC spokesperson Bob Fowlie and Maher's Funeral Home in Campbellton.

Before being elected, he served as president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick.

Furlong took over the health portfolio in 1999, under the Bernard Lord government, the same year he was elected to the New Brunswick Legislature.

He also chaired the committee that successfully brought the 2003 Canada Winter Games to the Chaleur region.

Furlong was born in St. John's in 1945.

