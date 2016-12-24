They may not be as impressive as Santa, their sleighs aren't pulled by obedient reindeer, but delivery drivers are working hard to deliver goods on Christmas Eve.

Travis McGilligan, a delivery driver in Fredericton, is busy crisscrossing Fredericton's bridges, delivering whatever residents need. Although he admits the list is narrowed on Christmas Eve.

"[I deliver] flowers and liquor mostly on Christmas Eve. Every once in awhile you get pizza orders and fast food but usually people are eating their turkey dinners," said McGilligan.

Although working during the holidays and on Christmas Eve isn't seen by most as enviable, and McGilligan sometimes wishes he was at home with his girlfriend and two children, the tips are good this time of year. Plus, McGilligan said there are plenty of happy moments on the job.

"You get to see the kids at Christmas time and they're all excited for Santa Claus coming. You get to see when you deliver flowers to people they're all happy,"

Tough deliveries

There are some aspects of the job that leave McGilligan a little down.

"Every once in awhile you'll get some deliveries [to] people that are broken at Christmas time. Mostly liquor deliveries," said McGilligan.

"It's supposed to be a happy time of year and you enter the door and you don't see one happy bit of anything on their face. You just wish you could do something for them."

Odd requests

Then there are orders that make McGilligan scratch his head.

"You get like weird combinations like you get somebody that wants pepto bismol but they'll get a big McDonald's order with it," said McGilligan.

"I've had to deliver enemas and just all kinds of funky stuff sometimes."

McGilligan has been in the delivery business for two and a half years, or two Christmas seasons. His experience has taught him about people.

"It taught me all kinds of stuff about people. It taught me there's good people but you see some of the bad parts of town, the rough crowd I'd guess you'd say," said McGilligan