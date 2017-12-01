A defiant Dalhousie councillor says he will be at the next town council meeting on Dec. 11 and says Mayor Normand Pelletier has no right to try to expel him from municipal proceedings.

"He'd better produce the proof," said Coun. Mickey Maloney, referring to the allegations Pelletier made when the mayor banned him on Nov. 20 from future council committee and public meetings.

Pelletier told CBC News Maloney had insulted many of the town staff and all members of council on numerous occasions with foul language.

Maloney denied he has ever insulted or sworn at anyone.

Maloney was expelled after the mayor says he attempted to add items to the agenda that dealt with the collective agreement and items that had to be discussed in camera.

"I was ambushed. I had no idea this was going to take place," Maloney said about the evening's events, adding he's been insulted himself at town hall.

Expel or not?

Questions about whether Pelletier had the right to expel Maloney from future council meetings have abounded on social media since it happened.

Pelletier told CBC News he had the authority under the town's bylaw, 103-08 Proceedings of Council. Under Section 5 titled Procedures for Regular Meetings, subsection 10.

The bylaw says "any person who breaches the bylaw; behaves in a disorderly manner; or uses threatening or profane language in debate, may be required to leave the meeting at the discretion of the chair."

It continues, stating the ruling may be appealed to council by a non-debatable motion.

"A majority vote of the members of council in attendance shall be required to overturn a ruling of the chair."

To date, Pelletier said he has not heard from Maloney on the issue. The mayor adds he has the full support of the remaining council.

Legal counsel sought

Maloney confirmed he has not spoken to anyone about what happened except a lawyer, who has advised him to speak to no one about it, including the media.

Mickey Maloney, a town councillor in Dalhousie, denies he insulted or swore at anyone at town hall. (Town of Dalhousie)

"I'll see how he's going to play it out," Maloney said referring to the next meeting. "If necessary, I'll press charges. This is intimidation and bullying, that's what he's doing."

Maloney said he was elected on transparency and wants residents of the town to know what is going on in regards to the hiring procedures used to hire new staff.

"There are procedures to be followed and it wasn't followed."

Controversial situations

Geoff Martin, a political science professor at Mount Allison University said these types of situations are controversial and added he hoped the mayor sought legal advice before taking the step to expel Maloney.

"I'm not sure action that is that strong will be upheld if it went to court because someone is elected and they are obliged under the municipalities act to represent the constituents and actually the mayor is taking away the ability of the individual to represent the constituents."

The professor said he could also see it from the mayor and council's perspective.

"One can't have someone abusing people and so on and so forth but on the other hand maybe this needs to be dealt with in a legal process. In other words, is this individual doing anything that rises to the level of a crime or a misdemeanour where charges could be laid."

Martin said from a rule of law perspective something like this should be dealt with by a neutral third party so it doesn't look like a mayor is trying to punish an adversary or someone who didn't agree on policy.

Mayor Normand Pelletier says he has a right to expel town councillor Mickey Maloney under a town bylaw. (Bridget Yard/CBC )

"That's one of the reasons it's controversial, you've got elected people trying to police themselves and then things can very easily be politicized."

Martin said there are instances where a mayor and council can discipline a councillor or restrict that person's access to town hall.

"Sometimes these issues arise from harassment … and of course everyone's thinking these days of harassment of all kinds," Martin said adding mayors and councillors are considered part of management and characterized as employees of the municipality.

"The municipality as a whole, the organization is responsible for their conduct. It does create issues of liability. For example a member of staff could sue a councillor for example harassment or things like that and the municipality would be on the hook."

Martin said while mayor and council have to regulate the behaviour of a councillor, what they can do is limited.

Province limited in action

What the province can do is also limited, until there is a serious issue such as a criminal conviction, before they will step in and remove the councillor from his position, Martin added.

The Department of Local Government said in an email the situation in Dalhousie is an internal matter and the department does not get involved in mediating such disputes.