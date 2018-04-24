Saint John studies possible deer hunt in Millidgeville neighbourhood

Saint John is moving forward with three initiatives aimed at reducing Millidgeville's deer population, including studying a possible deer hunt in the city's neighbourhood.

The methods were discussed at Monday night's common council meeting.

Tim O'Reilly, the city's deputy commissioner of parks and public spaces, said reducing the population will be quite a task.

"Trying to control deer populations is not easy," said O'Reilly.

"There's no silver bullet to deal with the problem."

The three initiatives include a public awareness campaign, a possible nuisance deer hunt program and deer-crossing signs.

Coun. John MacKenzie stressed the importance of bringing the population down.

"We do have to get it done," MacKenzie said. "It's getting so bad."

While the deer are commonly considered a driving hazard in the area, a major factor in trying to reduce their numbers are fears about Lyme disease.

According to city staff, Millidgeville is confirmed to have higher than average numbers of ticks that carry the infection.

Nuisance deer hunt possible

The city will conduct public information sessions and survey residents of Millidgeville to see if they'd be interested in the possibility of a deer nuisance management program — much like the one in the Kennebecasis Valley area.

Part of a nuisance-management program could be creating a separate hunting licence, allowing bow hunters to catch one extra deer per season if caught in the backyards of Millidgeville residents.

Tim O'Reilly, the city's deputy commissioner of parks and public spaces, said under the proposed nuisance program a property owner would be able to license a bow-hunter to kill deer on their land. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The city would research this during public information sessions and surveys.

O'Reilly said under the proposed nuisance program a property owner would be able to have a licensed bow hunter kill deer on their land.

It would also allow hunting within 100 metres of the property owner's residence, but only in areas that are still 100 metres away from other properties and public spaces.

The city will also continue advising the public about deer population control, and Lyme disease and install deer-crossing-roadway warnings on Millidge Avenue, University Avenue, Hickey Road and Heather Road.

Mixed reaction to hunt

Coun. Gary Sullivan said he would be interested in a possible hunt.

"I'd be happy to sit on the back porch with a bow hunter, buy them food, beverages, whatever they need while they wait, which wouldn't be very long," Sullivan said.

"I spoke to someone today; $7,000 in fencing so they can enjoy their backyard."

Not everyone on council was as enthusiastic.

Councillor Gary Sullivan said he'd "be happy to sit on the back porch with a bow hunter, buy them food, beverages, whatever they need while they wait, which wouldn’t be very long.” (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary says she's not fully comfortable with the proposition.

Even O'Reilly has hesitations about a possible hunt because deer populations can simply migrate to a different part of town and noting it's unclear how similar projects in the Kennebecasis Valley have worked.

"The research out there is very mixed on it," he said.

"No doubt it's going to decrease the population because every one you take is one less from the population … In terms of how much, that's the big question."

O'Reilly questioned whether the cull would even stop the spread of Lyme disease since other animals also carry ticks.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said the hunt is far from a sure thing as a lot has to be checked on before then.

"Public safety has to be number one," he said.

"Any hunting puts lots of parameters in place for keeping safe. It would be no different here."

If a majority of residents approve of the idea, the proposal would also have to be sent to the provincial government.

A hunt likely won't be implemented until the fall of 2019.