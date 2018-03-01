Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire that damaged another Deer Island lobster plant overnight.

It's the second time a fire has broken out at a Paturel International facility on the island in the past six months.

In September, a fire destroyed a lobster tank house on the other side of the island. The tank house was a major part of lobster fishing on Deer Island.

A fire razed a lobster tank house to the ground on Deer Island in September. (Submitted by Brian Leslie)

The island in the Bay of Fundy falls within the constituency of MLA Rick Doucet, who is also minister of aquaculture and fisheries.

"This is totally devastating for the company and the people of the area," he said. "I think they're all in shock."

'A blow to the community'

He said the fire destroyed a newer section of the plant that handled processing and packaging at the plant.

"This is a major part of the operation," he said. "This is really quite a blow to the community."

Doucet said there are about 100 employees at the plant. Several of them are from the area, as well as other countries and provinces.

"This is a bad one for sure … it's not a good situation over there right now," said Doucet.

It's still too early to tell whether the plant will rebuild, he said.

"The islanders are all really resilient and put their best foot forward," he said.

Christina Ferranti-Clift, marketing director with East Coast Seafood Inc., said officials are still working on Deer Island to assess the situation.

"Most importantly, everyone is safe," she said.

She said first responders remain on scene and will provide additional information throughout the day.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.

More to come…