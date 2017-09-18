A former provincial deer biologist says New Brunswick government officials wanted a law to make feeding deer illegal but had to abandon the plan.

Rod Cumberland is now an instructor at the Maritime College of Forest Technology in Fredericton.

He said he helped with preparations for the planned legislation about 10 years ago amid fears an exploding urban deer population would spread disease.

'Politicians at the time didn't want to be dragging in people that are just trying to feed songbirds in their backyard.' - Rod Cumberland, former government biologist

But creating legislation proved more difficult than expected.

For starters there was the question of how much food should be considered "feeding."

A truckload? A bucket full?

"It sounds fairly simple on the surface but then we started talking about how we were going to word the legislation, things got complicated quite quickly," Cumberland said.

"Politicians at the time didn't want to be dragging in people that are just trying to feed songbirds in their backyard."

The distinction would be important to Brian Palk of Saint John.

'They're just trying to survive,' says Brian Palk of Saint John, who sometimes gives visiting deer apples. (Connell Smith, CBC)

The Millidgeville resident said he enjoys seeing deer in his neighbourhood, recognizes several of them and often greets visitors with an apple.

"It's not their fault, they're just trying to survive," Palk said. "If they see me, they come running."

Palk said there are more deer around today than he's seen in any previous year.

Staff at the City of Saint John have been charged with finding ways to get control of a burgeoning deer population.

Few options

Communities in the nearby Kennebecasis Valley have resorted to a cull. Hunters are permitted to remove a set number of deer inside each town's municipal borders.

Palk doesn't like that idea but said he would support a program to relocate the animals to the wild — one of the options likely to be weighed by city staff.

Rod Cumberland said relocation is problematic because deer must first be tranquilized with a narcotic, which can be dangerous.

"You're firing a needle in an urban area, so if you miss an animal you've got a charged narcotic in needle form out in an urban area."

He said it can also be hard on deer to be moved from an area where they have an easy winter and easy access to food into deep woods, where food is harder to find.