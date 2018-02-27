Saint John councillors will take the city further into debt to pay for a splash pad within a low income west side neighbourhood.

The decision to borrow an additional, unbudgeted $135,000 follows news of the project losing funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency [ACOA], a federal agency responsible for creating opportunities for economic growth across Atlantic Canada. Meanwhile, the city is also in danger of losing provincial funding if construction doesn't start this year.

The splash pad, which is a year behind schedule, has been a hot-button issue for city politicians over several months.

The pad is expected to be located at the Carleton Community Centre in Coun. Gerry Lowe's Ward 3.

He said applications have already been made to other funding sources which could reduce the city's contribution.

"The hole will be dug this year and in 2019 there will be a splash pad for [the] west side," said Lowe.

Coun. Gerry Lowe in Saint Johnn, said the city has applied for grants to reduce the amount of its contribution to the west side splash pad. (CBC)

"We have the money to do it but it would be nice if we could pay the [$135,000] which is what we intend to do, to try to raise the money."

Councillors are hoping the splash pad can be built for $705,000, including unrecoverable HST.

But that's far too much for Coun. David Merrithew, who chairs the city's finance committee.

He said over its lifetime, the splash pad will cost about $65,000 a year and will only be used between 60 and 65 days each summer.

"I don't believe we need such an expensive piece of playground equipment, a splash pad, there's no correlation between poverty and splash pads," said Merrithew. "One thousand dollars a day is way too much."

Scaling back plans

The $135,000 the city plans to borrow, will be on top of a $250,000 contribution already committed by the city.

Saint John's debt is projected to hit $234 million by the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, $16.7 million is already budgeted this year for fiscal charges to service the debt.

The splash pad was originally expected to cost about $650,000 but the low tender came in $235,000 above that amount.

City staff have scaled back the design, dropping plans to recycle the water which would have required a small treatment plant.

As a result, the new design will tap straight into the municipal water system.​