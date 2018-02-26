This curling tournament isn't like the others.

Debec, 20 kilometres southwest of Woodstock, has hosted its Redneck Curling tournament for a decade.

Windshield-washer jugs are used as stones, and curling brooms are replaced by kitchen brooms.

"That's what redneck curling is all about," said Dianne Berry, secretary of the recreation council in Debec, near the Maine border. "You cannot afford the stones so you make do."

'That's what redneck curling is all about'0:44

The jugs are filled with blue and red liquid to tell the teams apart.

8 teams vie for golden prize

Eight teams competed in this year's one-day tournament, which was set up at the village's outdoor rink.

Berry said community involvement in the event is a tradition.

"It's not just the rec council committee," she said. "We even have people who are generous enough to come from outside the community to give us a hand."

The winners of the Debec Redneck Curling tournament were the Jug Thugz, from left, Cindy Moser, Jeff Palmer, Kris Lawson, Trevor McFarlane and Val Polchies. (Kris Lawson/Submitted)

Even the local fire department helped prepare the ice, which took two days.

This year's winners were the Jug Thugz.

Kris Lawson, a member of the Jug Thugz, spent the Friday night before the tournament painting and cutting letters for their camo-themed uniforms.

Lawson, her partner Jeff Palmer, Val Polchies and Trevor McFarlane took home a gold-painted windshield washer fluid bottle as a prize and some free food.

"We love our community and we always have a great time when we all get together," Lawson said.