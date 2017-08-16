Another dead North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in North America this summer to at least 13.

The U.S. Coast Guard documented and reported the latest carcass on Aug. 14, Jennifer Goebel, public affairs officer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Greater Atlantic region, confirmed on Wednesday.

The dead whale is currently floating about 160 miles (about 258 kilometres) east of Cape Cod, she told CBC News.

This is the third North Atlantic right whale found in U.S. waters, said Goebel, while between 10 and 12 have been found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Only about 500 North Atlantic right whales are left in the world, according to fisheries officials.

"It's a really alarming statistic to have lost, you know, possibly two per cent of the population," Goebel said. "It's very alarming and we're very concerned about the state of this population."

The dead whale was a reproductive female, according to the New England Aquarium.

The aquarium's North Atlantic right whale team was able to identify the carcass as Couplet, (#2123), a whale born in 1991, which gave birth to five calves, the most recent one in 2014, said spokesperson Diane Brown McCloy.

Officials are planning a response strategy, trying to determine if they can tow the carcass in to perform a necropsy or take samples at sea, said Goebel.

They are waiting for weather disturbances caused by Hurricane Gert to calm down before a search and investigation can begin.

The hurricane is currently just south of the area where the carcass was seen.

"We're still working on the logistics of that, but because it is a right whale, we're really keen to get some information from it somehow," said Goebel.

They hope to have a plan "sooner rather than later," she said.