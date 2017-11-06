A St. Stephen couple are drawing attention to what appears to be a dumping site for dead dogs after they stumbled upon four carcasses Sunday afternoon.

Justin Stewart and Candice Cleghorn say three of the dogs appeared to be tied together around the neck and the fourth, a much more decomposed dog, was on its own.

They say the three dogs tied together must have been dumped more recently, perhaps in the last few weeks.

The animals were found south of Lawrence Station, off Route 127, in what they described as a kind of dead end lane opposite where Wyman Mills Road comes to an end.

"They all had leashes with collars on," said Stewart, who posted graphic images on his Facebook page.

RCMP investigating

The RCMP said they are now investigating to determine who owned the dogs and how they died.

According to an RCMP news release issued Monday morning, a hunter discovered the remains of four dogs under a tarp near Lawrence Station on Sunday.

Stewart said two of the dogs might have been boxers, another might have been a German shepherd, and he couldn't tell about the fourth.

He said he didn't want to get too close or stay too long because the smell was terrible and he didn't want his young children to see.

"You couldn't see any bullet wounds or anything," he said. "They could have been strangled. It wasn't something I wanted the kids to see, that's for sure."

'Terribly cruel'

Stewart's partner, Candice Cleghorn, called the Department of Natural Resources on Sunday night.

Monday morning, she said she heard from someone at the SPCA who was going to travel to the location.

"They didn't look like they were old dogs or beat or anything," she said.

"They were worms and maggots and stuff, but they were full dogs."

Stewart and Cleghorn said it was terribly cruel and they'd like to see the person responsible face the consequences.

Cleghorn thought the SPCA was going to check the animals to see if they'd had microchips implanted by a veterinarian.

"Someone's got to know someone who got rid of four dogs out of the blue," she said.

The New Brunswick SPCA declined to comment.