Daycare owner facing 8 assault charges, expected to testify today

Former daycare operator Mary Jana McCormack, who is accused of eight assaults involving six different children, is expected to be called as a witness at her trial today.

McCormack, 33, pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault against children who attended her Laugh & Learn Children's Centre in Harvey Station, a community about 45 kilometres southwest of Fredericton. The children's identities are protected by a publication ban.

McCormack was charged in November of 2016 after what police said was a five-month investigation.

The daycare has since been shut down.

Before that, both Jessica Grant and Ashley Boudreau worked at Laugh & Learn.

On Wednesday, the two former employees of the daycare took the stand.

Jessica Grant testified that McCormack would "force feed" children, and purposely cook food the children didn't like.

She described how she watched McCormack "force feed" several children. One child, she said, didn't like rice, but McCormack would cook him rice anyway.

When he refused to eat it, she would put the food on a spoon, place it in his mouth, close his mouth shut with her hands and tilt his head back.

When he didn't swallow, Grant said, McCormack would pour water down the boy's throat.

Grant said McCormack liked things to happen quickly and could be short-tempered with children and staff.

Grant also said she once saw McCormack throw a child up a set of stairs, causing the girl's nose to bleed.

Grant quit her job at Laugh & Learn shortly after the incident.