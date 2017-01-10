A woman who owned a daycare centre in Harvey Station is expected to enter pleas today on eight charges of assault relating to six children who attended her Laugh & Learn Children's Centre.

Mary Jana McCormack, 32, is scheduled to appear in Fredericton court at 9:30 a.m.

The charges stem from a five-month RCMP investigation into allegations of assaults at the centre, the nature of which has not yet been disclosed.

Officials with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development have refused to say when the child-care centre closed or if inspectors were concerned for children's safety.

McCormack was arrested in July and charged on Nov. 3.

Her daycare no longer has a licence to operate.