A former daycare owner accused of assaulting children is to go on trial in Fredericton on Wednesday.

Mary Jana McCormack, 33, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of assault involving six different children who attended her former child-care centre.

She was arrested last July and charged in November after a five-month investigation into allegations of assault, RCMP have said.

McCormack used to operate Laugh & Learn Children's Centre in Harvey Station, about 40 kilometres southwest of Fredericton, but the daycare no longer has a licence to operate.

Officials from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development have refused to say when the daycare shut down or if inspectors had concerns for children's safety.

"The department cannot comment on any of the specifics as it relates to any investigation or legal proceedings," Brian Kenny, the department's minister, said in an emailed statement in November.

When the daycare closed, it disappeared from the province's online daycare inspection registry with no indication of why it closed.

According to a version of the registry archived by Google, Laugh & Learn Afterschool Program had 24 licensed spaces for children to attend preschool and after-school programs as of March 2016.

The trial is scheduled to last for three days.