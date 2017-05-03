Day eight of the RCMP labour code trial relating to the deaths of three Codiac RCMP officers in 2014 will commence Wednesday morning in a Moncton courtroom.

The Crown is expected to call their fifth witness today.

Tuesday the court heard testimony from Edmonton Police Chief Ron Knecht, a senior deputy RCMP commissioner in Ottawa at the time of the shooting.

Knecht testified he felt it was urgent to get better weapons into the hands of frontline officers after the 2005 deaths of four officers in Mayerthorpe, Alberta.

"I felt there was no need to delay it any further," said Knecht, who approved the research into the use of semi-automatic weapons in 2011.

"In my mind, it was a pretty easy decision."

On Tuesday the defence also questioned a consultants report into the use of carbines in the force.

Defence attorney Mark Ertel argued that the RCMP rejected the recommendations of Carleton University criminology Prof. Darryl Davies because it didn't meet expectations, calling the report largely anecdotal.

Davies testified on Monday that his 2010 report concluded the force needed to acquire carbines for front-line officers "yesterday."

The labour case was brought about after the 2014 killing of three officers by Justin Bourque, who was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to the longest prison sentence in Canadian history.

RCMP Labour Trial Day 8