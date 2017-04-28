Day five of an RCMP labour code violation trial related to the killing of three Codiac RCMP officers in 2014 will begin Friday in Moncton.

The court will hear continuing testimony from Supt. Troy Lightfoot, who testified Thursday.

He will likely be the only witness called on Friday.

Lightfoot testified Thursday that RCMP felt "outgunned" years before the 2014 rampage by Justin Bourque that killed Constables Douglas Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan and wounded constables Éric Dubois and Marie Goguen.

"It was obvious we had a gap in our firearms capability," said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot confirmed the taser death of Robert Dziekański at the Vancouver International Airport in 2007, slowed down the process of introducing carbines to officers. It was seen as important to balance possible public backlash with officer safety.

From left, Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, from Saint John, N.B., Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, from Victoriaville, Que., and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, from Boulogne-Billancourt, France were killed in Moncton, N.B. on June 4, 2014. (RCMP)

The sparsely attended nature of the trial also became an issue on Thursday.

Nadine Larche, the widow of Douglas Larche, posted on social media this week urging officers to attend the trial.

Terry McKee, a retired RCMP officer who supervised two of the deceased officers, said the reluctance to appear can be attributed to the culture of the force.

"The culture of the RCMP has put fear into frontline members," he said. "That they might be looked at in a dark light if they were to show up to give the impression that they were supporting the Crown. And you don't want your career to be put to a halt, or to be looked at differently because of just taking the risk to show up at a trial."

Bourque was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and is serving the longest prison term in Canadian history.