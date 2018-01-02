Philip Davies has ironclad resolve.

Davies has consistently made good on his annual new year's resolutions since CBC News first heard of him in 2014.

From performing and posting 100 songs on YouTube to quitting eating after 8 p.m and rereading the books on his bookshelf, he's somewhat of an anomaly on the new year's resolution front. He doesn't waiver.

"No, he doesn't," said Krystyn Davies, his wife. "Like every time that man sets a goal, he makes it. It's kind of annoying, isn't it?"

The Florenceville-Bristol man is beating the odds, too.

According to a 2015 Ipsos poll, about a third of Canadians make new year's resolutions and, of that group, 73 per cent will break them.

This year's promise

For 2018, Davies has resolved to send 100 handwritten letters to family, friends, coworkers and inspiring community members.

"It's not a lost art yet, but we don't do it as much anymore," he said. "I loved, as a kid, getting letters and writing letters and now with cellphones, people don't seem to write letters. So, I'm going to write 100 letters."

Davies said a friend recently described a new year's resolution as a promise to yourself, not the rest of the world.

"And I said, 'Exactly. You get it.'

"Pick something so at the end of the year you can look back and go, 'I did it and it made a difference. It made my life better, made other people's lives better.'"

For instance, Davies shed 10 pounds the year he stopped snacking after 8 p.m.

Family on board

Krystyn Davies has resolved to make 18 quilts in 2018. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

Davies said keeping it reasonable is a good place to start if you're new to resolutions or have trouble keeping them.

He's got the rest of his family on board as well. Krystyn Davies had never made a new year's resolution before marrying Philip, and the couple's children have also joined in on the fun.

Seven-year-old Malcolm resolved to be less of a picky eater.

"I'll just eat whatever my mom and dad put on the plate," he said in what must be music to his parents' ears.

Krystyn Davies has a busy year ahead.

She resolved to make 18 quilts in 2018, a lofty goal that will require the craftswoman to work at double speed.

"I've put it out there in the quilting community and a lot of people have said the same: 'Are you crazy?'" Davies said.

Keeping a new year's resolution is an annual struggle for many people, but Davies said one of the keys to success is making sure you are accountable to someone.

Lucky for her, she married the right man.