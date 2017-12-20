Two homes have been destroyed after a fire broke out Tuesday evening in the Davidson Lake area, west of Fredericton.

One of the structures was a two storey year-round home, the other a mobile home a family used as a summer camp.

Marco Boonstoppel, fire chief with the Dumfries Fire Department said there were three people that lived inside the year-round home.

Nobody was at home when the fire initially broke out, except the family dog, who died in the fire.

The family was provided with places to stay and the home was insured.

"When we showed up, witnesses had said it [fire] started in the one and spread to the other dwelling," he said. "It was difficult for us to tell."

Fire marshal on scene

Boonstoppel said firefighters received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a fire broke out. He said the fire was under control at around 6:30 p.m. But firefighters were on scene until about 10 p.m. to secure the scene.

"We proceeded to protect the buildings around it and secluded the structures on fire until they went down," he said.

The Upper Kingsclear Fire Department was also on scene to help battle the blaze.

In total there were up to 25 firefighters on scene and seven fire trucks.

The fire chief said he still doesn't know the cause of the fire, but the fire marshal will be inspecting the area on Wednesday.

"I think it'll be difficult to tell," he said. "There's no clear evidence at this point."