A brain injury specialist says rules governing North American boxing matches need to change before more people die in and outside the ring.

Charles Tator, a Toronto neurosurgeon who specializes in brain injuries suffered by professional athletes, said boxers should be examined before every match.

"I don't think we should lose another boxer from brain injury," said Tator. "I think they could be prevented and we're not doing enough to prevent them."

New Brunswick-born boxer David Whittom died last week, 10 months after he suffered a head injury during a fight at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton and was put into a medically induced coma. The exact cause of his death, at age 39, has not been made public.

Although there are lots of unknowns in the field of repetitive brain trauma, Tator said every sport, including boxing, should follow prevention strategies that can save a person's life.

These would include neurological examinations, which assess cognitive functioning and can detect if there is any deficit present in the brain.

"Enough of them die to make this a mandatory preparation for going into the ring," said Tator.

He said neurological and imaging can also be done to see if a boxer has had too many hemorrhages or whether atrophy is occurring in the brain.

Whittom, who grew up in Saint-Quentin, was fighting for the then-vacant Canada Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight title. He was knocked out by Gary Kopas, who continues to hold the title.

"It's always extremely upsetting to me as a brain surgeon .... to hear about a youngish person who dies as a result of a sport," Tator said.

Whittom, a native of Saint-Quentin, started boxing when he was a teenager.

He said baseline scans don't necessarily help with prevention, but there are enough neurologists and neurosurgeons to assess boxers with other types of neurological examinations a few days before they fight.

"We should be examining boxers before their events, so we can detect those who are still suffering from the previous concussion, whether they're ready to go back into the ring."

Neurosurgeons can use both sophisticated technology and "time-honoured" methods to determine how much brain injury has occurred, he said.

The New Brunswick Combat Sport Commission has said boxers require medical testing on the same day of their fight.

Testing is also done after each boxing event, but it's up to the ringside physician to determine whether a boxer should get a CT scan or any other tests after a fight and before being licensed again.

The rules vary from province to province. CT scans aren't required in New Brunswick prior to a fight unless ordered by a doctor during a physical.

​Before licensing a boxer for another match, the New Brunswick commission can request an MRI, depending on the boxer's previous 24 months in the ring. The commission has said that after three knockouts in 24 months, it would ask for an MRI of the boxer's brain.

In Right to Information documents obtained by CBC, the commission discussed the importance of two-hour evaluations after a head trauma injury. It also discussed whether a CT scan should be considered as a routine.

Preventive measures

But the documents show the commission had reservations about CT scans, including concerns about radiation and the availability of scans on the spur of the moment, especially late at night.

Tator said that when an athlete is in the ring, there are additional actions that can be taken.

During a boxing match, a referee is supposed to stop a fight when a person "is helpless and receiving multiple blows to the head, prior to the knockout," he said.

"We shouldn't be waiting for a knockout to end a fight. We should be ending more of these fights before the final knockout, why do we wait for that to actually happen?

"Even if the crowd is waiting for that, we should not allow that."

The New Brunswick coroner's office has started an investigation into Whittom's death.

The commission, the regulatory body for professional combat sports in the province, has already completed its own investigation into the May 2017 bout between Whittom and Kopas and found officials and others involved took the proper steps.