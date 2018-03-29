'It's a high-risk sport': Commission defends boxing after David Whittom's death

The New Brunswick Combat Sport Commission says no one will ever know what really caused the hemorrhage that led to boxer David Whittom's death.

The New Brunswick-born Whittom died just over a week ago, 10 months after he suffered a head injury during a fight at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton and was put into a medically induced coma.

The exact cause of the 39-year-old's death has not been made public, but the New Brunswick coroner's office has opened an investigation into what happened.

"We'll never know when this happened," Denis Léger, the commission's executive director, said Thursday of the fatal injury.

"Was it the 10th and final round? Was it part of his training camp? Was it from a career … of taking trauma to the head? We'll never know when to pinpoint the actual accident."

It's a high-risk sport. That's their objective, to hit their opponent. -Denis Léger , commission executive director

Whittom, who grew up in Saint-Quentin, was fighting for the then-vacant Canada Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight title. He was knocked out by Gary Kopas, who continues to hold the title.

Léger said the commission exists to regulate the sport, minimize the risk and put measures in place to protect the athletes.

"Imagine if there was no commission regulating the sport, it would be a black market," he said. "It would be a lot riskier … with no control measures in place."

Boxers know the risk

The commission has said that in New Brunswick, a boxer requires a physical before a fight. Testing is also done after a fight, but it's up to the ringside physician to determine whether a boxer should get a CT scan or any other tests before being licensed again.

The commission can also request an MRI, depending on the boxer's record.

Prior to his last event, Léger said, Whittom was evaluated and deemed "fit to fight" by doctors, which resulted in a licence to fight from the commission.

Whittom, a native of Saint-Quentin, started boxing when he was a teenager. (David Whittom/Facebook)

Despite measures to protect athletes, boxers are aware of the risks when they step into the ring.

"It's a high-risk sport," Léger said. "That's their objective, to hit their opponent."

The rules vary from province to province. CT scans aren't required in New Brunswick prior to a fight unless ordered by a doctor during a physical.

In Ontario, however, the athletics commissioner requires boxers to get an annual MRI or CT scan of the head.

"CT scans cause a lot of radiation," Léger said. "It's a side-effect [and] we don't know the damage caused to these fighters. So people are moving away from CT scans, according to the ringside physicians, and moving toward the MRI."

Brains should be examined

Charles Tator, a Toronto neurosurgeon who specializes in brain injuries suffered by professional athletes, said in an earlier interview that boxers should be examined before every match.

Although there are lots of unknowns in the field of repetitive brain trauma, Tator said, every sport, including boxing, should follow prevention strategies that can save a person's life.

These would include neurological examinations, which assess cognitive functioning and can detect if there is any deficit present in the brain.

New Brunswick-born boxer David Whittom taken to intensive care after cruiserweight match at Aitken Centre 1:14

"Enough of them die to make this a mandatory preparation for going into the ring," Tator said.

Léger said the Association of Ringside Physicians gathers with sports commissions across North America every year to address changes that need to be made to boxing.

"Changes are always coming … now with the awareness of concussions we're always looking to see how we can improve," he said.