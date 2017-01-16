The chief justice of New Brunswick's Court of Queen's Bench is asking the Canadian Superior Courts Judges Association to challenge proposed changes to New Brunswick's Judicature Act by means of a reference case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Chief Justice David Smith said in a speech in Moncton on Monday that the proposed changes put him in a "very uncomfortable position."

Under the changes, the province's attorney-general would have veto power over any decision by the chief justice to relocate a judge.

Smith said the Gallant government's bill "appears to me to be a deliberate infringement of judicial independence."

More to come